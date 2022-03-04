Two pedestrians dead after crash on Governors Drive

A man and woman died after being struck Thursday night while crossing Governors Drive.
Huntsville police said 58-year-old Rebecca Hogeland and 56-year-old Johnny Nelson were both pronounced dead after being taken to Huntsville Hospital.
Investigators said the man and woman were attempting to cross the street from north to south in front of the oncoming vehicle and the driver was unable to react in time.
Police said the driver remained on scene.
Friday morning, a Huntsville Police Spokeswoman said there was no evidence at this time to support filing charges.