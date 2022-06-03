Two of four victims recall 'traumatic' stabbing incident in Huntsville

Two of the four people critically injured in a stabbing in Huntsville spoke exclusively to WAAY 31 from Huntsville Hospital on Friday.
They were stabbed near the intersection of Academy Drive and Mastin Lake Road on Wednesday.
The victims say they had never seen the suspect 35-year-old Dexter Houghton before.
The victims say he was apparently after money.
Molly Conley says it all started with a knock at the door.
"He wasn't aggressive," victim Molly Conley said. "He wasn't yelling. I didn't see a knife, no gun."
Molly says when her mom opened the door, Houghton started stabbing and cutting everyone, sparing only the kids inside.
"He said give me the money," Conley said. "I said what money and he just started slicing me. He wouldn't stop slicing me."
All four people critically injured spent some time in the ICU.
They have a lot of deep cuts; Molly says and some broken bones too.
Two of the victims have been released from the hospital, including Molly's boyfriend Jerrion Mitchell.
He's who was seen on video running toward the Wahavo gas station nearby seeking help.
"I said we're going to die," Jerrion Mitchell said. "He said nobody is leaving here. The kids were in the house," Conley said. "My mom has a couch by the other door. It was the only way out. I was trying to fight him, but he was too big for me," Mitchell said.
As for why Houghton carried out such a vicious attack, Conley says she would like to know.
"I just really want to know what would make him do that to somebody that was so innocent and if he wanted the money, he could've got it," Conley said. "He could've went about it a different way. He came in an injured innocent people."
Molly says she wants this story to serve as a reminder for people to be very cautious of who they let into their home.
"If this story could get out and help somebody else that would be a blessing, because it was most definitely a tragic moment, traumatizing," Conley and Mitchell said.
The victims say they would like to see Houghton some additional charges, possibly robbery because they feel that was the motive.
Huntsville Police say they are still investigating the incident at this time.
