Two more very hot days before we see a little relief

*31 Alert Days continue Friday and Saturday for extreme heat*
*Excessive Heat Warning remains in effect for all North Alabama counties except DeKalb, Jackson, and Marshall until 8 PM Friday.*
*Heat Advisory remains in effect for DeKalb, Jackson, and Marshall Counties until 8 PM Friday.*
*All of North Alabama will be under a Heat Advisory from 8 PM Friday to 7 PM Saturday*
Extreme heat is not going anywhere today and tomorrow. High temperatures reach the upper 90s both days. Heat index values peak between 108 and 112 degrees this afternoon. Saturday heat index will be slightly less extreme but still as high as 105 to 108. Continue taking heat precautions this weekend.
There is a small chance for a brief shower the next two days but it won't be enough to cool us down. Odds are most will stay dry. Storm chances are a bit higher Sunday and Monday thanks to a cold front that stalls nearby.
As this front pushes south early next week, quiet weather and refreshing temperatures settle in. Highs for most of next week will be in the 80s while overnight lows dip into the 60s.
TODAY: Partly cloudy, extremely hot. Stray afternoon shower. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index 108 to 112. Wind: W 5 MPH.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Wind: SW 5 MPH.