Two more sunny spring days before rain returns

High pressure is in charge and we keep conditions quiet for a couple more days.
Tonight will be clear and chilly with forecast lows in the low to mid 40s. We'll quickly warm back up tomorrow with highs back to the low and mid 70s under sunny skies. Wednesday will be another terrific spring day with sunshine and mid 70s for highs.
Highs will remain in the 70s on Thursday and Friday, but that's when we're tracking our next shot at rain. Scattered showers are expected mainly from Thursday afternoon through Friday afternoon. A thunderstorm or two will be possible, but severe weather is not expected.
We should get a dry break late Friday through early Saturday before our next round of showers and storms moves through Saturday night. Weekend highs will go from the low 80s Saturday to the low 70s Sunday.
TONIGHT: Clear and cool. Lows in the mid 40s. Wind: ESE 3-6 MPH.
TUESDAY: Sunny. Highs in the low to mid 70s. Wind: ESE 4-8 MPH.