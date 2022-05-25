Two more stormy days before a pleasant holiday weekend

We are seeing a break in the rain on this Wednesday morning. But we are certainly not done with rain yet. Several waves of heavy rain are expected over the next 48 hours. The first of these waves is a cluster of showers and storms currently in southern Alabama that will progress northward into our area later this morning. Higher coverage of showers and storms is expected this afternoon and evening. However, it is really difficult to nail down the exact timing of each of these individual waves. Heavy rain will likely accompany these waves of storms today, but there remains a low risk for damaging wind gusts in the strongest storms today.
Thursday is nearly a carbon copy of Wednesday. Storms may arrive as early as the morning drive tomorrow. Similar to today, stronger storms could pose a risk for damaging wind gusts. The main risk will continue to be heavy rain and localized flooding. As a cold front finally sweeps through North Alabama Thursday afternoon, rain chances will begin to drop. A few showers linger into Friday morning as moisture wraps around the low pressure. An additional 1 to 2 inches of rain are expected in the next two days. Higher amounts can't be ruled out in northeast Alabama.
Rain is gone just in time for the holiday weekend! Saturday is spectacular as highs clip 80 degrees with sunshine. Temperatures do heat up through the weekend, eventually hitting 90 for the holiday itself Monday.