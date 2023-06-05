Two more hot days before some relief arrives

Isolated showers and storms will stick around North Alabama through this evening. One or two of these may briefly produce damaging wind gusts. Skies will clear late tonight as temperatures drop to the mid-60s.
Tomorrow will be another typical summer day with highs near 90 and isolated afternoon storms, particularly south of the Tennessee River. Wednesday looks like a mainly dry day with mostly sunny skies and highs back to the low 90s.
A cold front will slide through the area early Thursday and should send scattered showers and storms our way. It should also provide us some relief from the heat with forecast highs in the mid-80s both Thursday and Friday. Humidity is expected to drop noticeably on Friday as well.
TONIGHT: Isolated evening storms. Partly cloudy. Chance of rain: 20%. Lows in the mid-60s. Wind: WSW 3-6 MPH.
TUESDAY: Isolated PM storms. Partly cloudy. Chance of rain: 20%. Highs near 90. Wind: W 4-9 MPH.