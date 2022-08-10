Two more days of scattered storms followed by a nice August weekend

The broken weather record continues Wednesday. Temperatures to start the day are in the mid 70s with some patchy fog in areas that saw heavy rain yesterday. Most stay dry this morning, but spotty showers can't be ruled out. Widespread showers and storms develop yet again during the late morning and afternoon hours. The strongest storms will produce heavy rain and gusty winds. Most storms fade this evening, but isolated showers linger tonight and early Thursday.
More of the same is expected Thursday, but big changes are not too far away. A stalled boundary currently to our north will finally move southward Friday, putting an end to the storms. Highs stay warm near 90 through the weekend, but a very rare break in August humidity will keep things comfortable. Morning temperatures in the low to mid 60s will give us a small taste of Fall too! Humidity starts to build back in Monday, which will bring the return of spotty shower chances during the afternoons next week.