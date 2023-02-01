 Skip to main content
Two more days of dreary weather before sunshine takes over the forecast this weekend

  • Updated
  • 0

On-and-off showers will continue throughout the day on Wednesday. It is going to be a gloomy and dreary day again, unfortunately. High temperatures will be in the mid-40s.

Wednesday Forecast

Overnight tonight, heavy rain will move into the region and stick with us all day on Thursday, as well. Thursday's high temperature will be in the mid-40s also, meaning that we have one more day of gloomy and dreary weather that is on-tap.

Now time for the good news! Sunshine returns to the forecast on Friday with plenty of sunshine in the forecast for a slightly warmer weekend. Highs will be in the mid-50s and low 60s on Saturday and Sunday respectively.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy and cold. Rain returns this evening. Highs in the mid-40s. Chance of rain: 50%. Wind: N 5-10 MPH

TONIGHT: Rainy. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain: 80%. Wind: N 10-15 MPH.

