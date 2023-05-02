Two more chilly nights before seasonable temperatures return

*Wind Advisory in effect until 6 PM Tuesday*
Blustery wind gusts up to 45 mph this afternoon will give way to much calmer conditions this evening through the overnight hours. Just like the past couple of nights, lows will be in the low to mid 40s. Another round of 40s is expected on Wednesday night as well.
While the next couple of nights will be chilly, the afternoons look great with more sunshine in the forecast on both Wednesday and Thursday. Highs will be in the low to mid 70s. The best news? Winds won't be nearly as strong as the past couple of days.
Scattered rain showers return to North Alabama on Friday especially north of the Tennessee River. Off an on thunderstorms will then be likely from Friday night through the weekend and early next week. This will be a summer-like setup where pinpointing the exact timing and location of storms will be difficult.
TONIGHT: Clear and chilly. Lows in the mid 40s. Wind: WNW 5-10 MPH.
WEDNESDAY: Sunny. Highs near 70. Wind: NW 7-14 MPH.