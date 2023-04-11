Two more beautiful days before rain returns Thursday

Spectacular Spring weather continues for a couple more days! You'll need the jacket again this morning as temperatures have dropped into the 40s. Highs reach the mid 70s this afternoon under sunny skies. Expect more of the same Wednesday with slightly warmer highs in the upper 70s.
We are watching two systems that bring rain chances later this week. The first system arrives Thursday afternoon with scattered showers lasting into Friday. One or two storms can't be ruled out, but there is no severe weather threat.
After a break in the rain Friday night and most of Saturday, another round of showers and storms rolls in ahead of our next cold front. The severe weather risk is low for now, but a few stronger storms could produce gusty winds. Weekend highs will go from the low 80s Saturday to the low 70s Sunday.
TUESDAY: Sunny and seasonable. Highs in the mid 70s. Wind: E/SE 5-10 MPH.
TONIGHT: Clear skies. Lows in the mid 40s. Wind: SE 5 MPH.