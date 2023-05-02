Two Madison City School teachers heading to Japan to better help Japanese English Learner students

Two Madison City School teachers will be going to Japan to immerse themselves in the culture and better help their Japanese students.
Beth Massey and Lauren Hillis are both with the English Learner (EL) program at Madison City Schools. They help students whose first language isn’t English.
Right now, there are than 600 active EL students in the school district. About 1 in 5 are from Japan.
Massey and Hillis felt a disconnect with their Japanese students because they didn't know much about their culture.
"You don’t know what you don’t know," Massey said. "It's one thing to read about another country or different cultures. It's another thing to experience that."
That’s why they applied for the “Fund For Teachers” grant to actually go to Japan.
"We're both getting way out of our comfort zone for this. You know, neither one of us had been in that area before. Neither one of us speak Japanese. It is a brand new experience for us, but our children—our ELL students—experience that every time they come to our schools when they arrived from another country. We're kind of putting ourselves in their shoes and getting that experience," Massey said.
"I hope it gives us things in common to talk about and bond about," Hillis added.
They will visit cultural sites in Tokyo, Kyoto and Hiroshima. They will also stop by schools in the area.
"My mission is to go and learn everything I can about Japan's culture, the language, their traditions, so I can develop an appreciation...So ,we can really embrace that with our students when they come to us," Massey explained.
They plan to share that knowledge with all students and staff when they come back, but for now, they’re preparing and already forming that connection with their Japanese students.
"I've had students already showing me how to use chopsticks. I'm like, 'What phrases do I need to know know?' and things like that. So, it's given me something to talk to them about right now just anticipating the trip," Hillis said.
Both teachers leave for Japan May 30.
They plan to take lots of pictures to not only decorate their classrooms, but to bring a piece of home to some students in North Alabama.