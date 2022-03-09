Two Madison Academy Student-Athletes Sign their NLI

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Alabama...

Paint Rock River near Woodville affecting Madison, Jackson and
Marshall Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.

&&

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL FRIDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Paint Rock River near Woodville.

* WHEN...Until Friday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, Flood waters affect mostly bottomland
along the river...including low lying farm and pasturelands.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:00 PM CST Wednesday the stage was 14.4 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
late this evening to a crest of 16.0 feet early tomorrow
afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage early Friday
morning.
- Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
16.0 feet on 04/27/1967.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Alabama...

Flint River at Brownsboro affecting Madison County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.

&&

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TOMORROW MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Flint River at Brownsboro.

* WHEN...Until tomorrow morning.

* IMPACTS...At 17.0 feet, Water floods a large field on the upstream
left bank and is flooding large portions of the downstream left
bank.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 7:30 PM CST Wednesday the stage was 17.1 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 7:30 PM CST Wednesday was 17.6 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
just after midnight tonight and continue falling to 10.4 feet
Monday evening.
- Flood stage is 17.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
17.2 feet on 12/31/2019.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Two Madison Academy Student-Athletes Sign their NLI

  • Updated
  • 0
Upike signing

Madison, AL (WAAY) - Two Madison Academy athletes signed their national letters of intent this week to extend their athletic careers at the next level.

On Tuesday Chuck Moore signed his National Letter of Intent to play football at the University of Pikeville. Moore will play Linebacker at the next level.

"I choose the University of Pikeville because they gave me the opportunity to further my athletic career while pursuing a degree that will set me up for life. In a environment surrounded by people that will help me grow mentally physically and emotionally." said Moore of playing at the University of Pikeville.

On Wednesday morning Jack Barrie signed his National Letter of Intent to continue his lacrosse career at Concordia University in Irvine, California. 

"Concordia University Irvine was the right fit for me.  I wanted an academically rigorous school with small class sizes.  I knew from the moment I stepped on campus that CUI was right for me.  I'm thankful for the opportunity to continue playing lacrosse.  It also helps that I'll be much closer to my Grandparents in San Diego!" said Barrie of playing at Concordia University. 

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

