Two killed, juvenile passenger injured in Franklin County crash

Two people were killed in a Franklin County crash on Friday.
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) says 22-year-old Nicolas Perez, of Russellville, was seriously injured when the vehicle he was driving collided head-on with another vehicle being driven by 22-year-old Ashley Sims, of Tuscumbia.
Perez was transported to Russellville Hospital, where he later died.
Sims was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.
The two-vehicle crash occurred on Franklin County 48, less than one mile east of Russellville, in Franklin County.
A juvenile passenger in one of the vehicles was also transported to Russellville Hospital for medical treatment, according to ALEA.
Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate the crash.