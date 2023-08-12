Two killed in overnight crash in Colbert County

 Skip to main content
...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 200 PM CDT
FOR WEST CENTRAL JACKSON AND CENTRAL MADISON COUNTIES...

At 145 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Gurley, or 8
miles east of Huntsville, moving east at 30 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include...
Huntsville, Moores Mill, Gurley, Woodville, Pleasant Groves, Paint
Rock, Maysville, Lim Rock, Hampton Cove and Brownsboro.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.

&&


HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN;
WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH
633 IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS

IN ALABAMA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 11 COUNTIES

IN NORTH CENTRAL ALABAMA

CULLMAN               LIMESTONE             MADISON
MORGAN

IN NORTHEAST ALABAMA

DEKALB                JACKSON               MARSHALL

IN NORTHWEST ALABAMA

COLBERT               FRANKLIN AL           LAUDERDALE
LAWRENCE

IN TENNESSEE THIS WATCH INCLUDES 3 COUNTIES

IN SOUTHERN MIDDLE TENNESSEE

FRANKLIN TN           LINCOLN               MOORE

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALBERTVILLE, ARAB, ATHENS, BOAZ,
COWAN, CULLMAN, DECATUR, DECHERD, ESTILL SPRINGS, FAYETTEVILLE,
FLORENCE, FORT PAYNE, GUNTERSVILLE, HUNTSVILLE, LYNCHBURG,
MOULTON, MUSCLE SHOALS, RAINSVILLE, RED BAY, RUSSELLVILLE,
SCOTTSBORO, SEWANEE, SHEFFIELD, TOWN CREEK, TUSCUMBIA,
AND WINCHESTER.

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 108 expected.

* WHERE...In Alabama, Lauderdale, Colbert, Franklin AL,
Lawrence, Limestone, Madison, Morgan, Marshall and Cullman
Counties. In Tennessee, Lincoln County.

* WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Two killed in overnight crash in Colbert County

  • Updated
  • 0
fatal crash web

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said a single-vehicle crash killed two men in Colbert County just before 3 a.m. 

23-year-old Logan J. Humphries of Golden, Mississippi and 19-year-old Alan V. Fernandez of Belmont, Mississippi both died due to injuries sustained in the crash. 

ALEA said Humphries lost control of his 2014 GMC Sierra and it went off the road before striking several trees along Alabama 247 near the 15 mile marker, 8 miles south of Cherokee. 

Humphries was pronounced dead on the scene, while Fernandez and another passenger, 22-year-old Mario Aguire of Belmont, Mississippi, were taken to Helen Keller Hospital in Sheffield. Fernandez would die of his injuries at the hospital. 

Trooper said seatbelts were not used by the drivers or passengers. 

ALEA's Highway Patrol Division said they are continuing to investigate the crash. 

