Two killed in overnight crash in Colbert County

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said a single-vehicle crash killed two men in Colbert County just before 3 a.m.
23-year-old Logan J. Humphries of Golden, Mississippi and 19-year-old Alan V. Fernandez of Belmont, Mississippi both died due to injuries sustained in the crash.
ALEA said Humphries lost control of his 2014 GMC Sierra and it went off the road before striking several trees along Alabama 247 near the 15 mile marker, 8 miles south of Cherokee.
Humphries was pronounced dead on the scene, while Fernandez and another passenger, 22-year-old Mario Aguire of Belmont, Mississippi, were taken to Helen Keller Hospital in Sheffield. Fernandez would die of his injuries at the hospital.
Trooper said seatbelts were not used by the drivers or passengers.
ALEA's Highway Patrol Division said they are continuing to investigate the crash.