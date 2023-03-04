 Skip to main content
...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Alabama...

Paint Rock River near Woodville affecting Jackson, Madison and
Marshall Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

This warning will be in effect until the river falls below its flood
stage.

&&

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TOMORROW EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and forecast.

* WHERE...Paint Rock River near Woodville.

* WHEN...Until tomorrow evening.

* IMPACTS...At 19.0 feet, Water is covering Alabama State Route 65
about two miles north of U.S. Highway 72. Several County Roads in
Paint Rock Valley are flooded...including Jackson County Road 20.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 7:00 AM CST Saturday the stage was 17.5 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 7:00 AM CST Saturday was 18.0 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
early tomorrow afternoon and continue falling to 5.3 feet
Thursday morning.
- Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
17.4 feet on 02/12/1965.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

Two inmates found unresponsive, later pronounced dead at Limestone Correctional Facility

Limestone Correctional Facility

Inmate death at Limestone Correctional under investigation

Two inmates were found unresponsive in their cell at the Limestone Correctional Facility, according to the Alabama Department of Corrections.

They were both later pronounced dead. 

The ADOC says on March 2, prison workers found 39-year-old inmate Joshua Felton Ledlow unresponsive in his cell. Life-saving measures were immediately administered, and Ledlow was taken to the Health Care Unit where medical staff were unable to resuscitate him.

Ledlow was pronounced deceased by the attending physician.

The ADOC Law Enforcement Services Division is investigating Ledlow’s death.

His cause of death is pending an autopsy and the conclusion of the investigation.

Ledlow was serving a 15-year sentence for burglary out of Cullman County.

One day later the ADOC says prison workers found 33-year-old inmate Mohamad Osman unresponsive in his cell.

Life-saving measures were immediately administered, and Osman was taken to the Health Care Unit where medical staff were unable to resuscitate him.

Osman was pronounced deceased by the attending physician.

The ADOC Law Enforcement Services Division is investigating Osman’s death.

His cause of death is also pending an autopsy and the conclusion of the investigation.

Osman was serving a 20-year sentence for child abuse out of Autauga County.

