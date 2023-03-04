Two inmates found unresponsive, later pronounced dead at Limestone Correctional Facility

Two inmates were found unresponsive in their cell at the Limestone Correctional Facility, according to the Alabama Department of Corrections.
They were both later pronounced dead.
The ADOC says on March 2, prison workers found 39-year-old inmate Joshua Felton Ledlow unresponsive in his cell. Life-saving measures were immediately administered, and Ledlow was taken to the Health Care Unit where medical staff were unable to resuscitate him.
Ledlow was pronounced deceased by the attending physician.
The ADOC Law Enforcement Services Division is investigating Ledlow’s death.
His cause of death is pending an autopsy and the conclusion of the investigation.
Ledlow was serving a 15-year sentence for burglary out of Cullman County.
One day later the ADOC says prison workers found 33-year-old inmate Mohamad Osman unresponsive in his cell.
Life-saving measures were immediately administered, and Osman was taken to the Health Care Unit where medical staff were unable to resuscitate him.
Osman was pronounced deceased by the attending physician.
The ADOC Law Enforcement Services Division is investigating Osman’s death.
His cause of death is also pending an autopsy and the conclusion of the investigation.
Osman was serving a 20-year sentence for child abuse out of Autauga County.