Two injured in wreck off Ready Section Rd

Two people are hurt after a wreck.
It happened at around 7:11 a.m. off Ready Section and Carter Grove Rd.
Don Webster with HEMSI says one of the patients is in serious condition.
The Toney Volunteer Fire Department says they were able to extract the patients out of the vehicle to take them to the hospital.
@Toney_FD is on the scene of an MVA with entrapment at Ready Section & Carter Grove Rd. Air-Evac medical helicopter has been requested to the scene. Please avoid this area.— Toney Volunteer Fire & Rescue (@Toney_FD) December 1, 2022