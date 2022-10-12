Two hurt, one arrested in Huntsville cutting

Two people are recovering after Huntsville Police say they were involved in a cutting.
It happened around 7:15 a.m., Wednesday, on Seminole Drive.
Investigators say it was a domestic incident involving boyfriend and girlfriend; the girlfriend was the victim.
Police say her injuries are not life-threatening.
They say the cutter also went to the hospital with injuries, but haven't said what kind of injuries, or how serious they are.
Once the cutter is released from the hospital, police plan to take him to jail.
Anybody with information about this cutting should call Huntsville Police.