Two found dead in suspected murder-suicide in Huntsville

Huntsville Police say they were called to the 2200 block of York Rd for a domestic disturbance shortly before 2 a.m. Sunday.
Huntsville Fire & Rescue also responded to the scene.
When officers arrived to the burning home, they say they found a male and female dead inside.
Police have identified them as 40-year-old Martella Tyler and 43-year-old Justin Tyler.
Investigators believe the incident to be domestic related resulting in a murder-suicide by the male victim, according to the Huntsville Police Department.
The investigation is ongoing.
