Two dead, several injured in shooting in Huntsville

The Madison County Sheriff's Office says they're investigating an overnight shooting in Huntsville that killed two people and injured several others.
Deputies were called to a strip mall in the area of 198 Mastin Drive and Highway 72 where a 911 caller reported shots fired around 12:30 Sunday morning.
The sheriff's office says two deceased females were found on scene.
Numerous other victims were transported to Huntsville Hospital with injuries consistent with gunfire.
This is an ongoing investigation and anyone with any information is urged to contact the Madison County Sheriff’s Office at (256) 722-7181.
