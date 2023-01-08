 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Two dead, several injured in shooting in Huntsville

  • Updated
  • 0
FATAL SHOOTING WEB IMAGE.jpg

The Madison County Sheriff's Office says they're investigating an overnight shooting in Huntsville that killed two people and injured several others.

Deputies were called to a strip mall in the area of 198 Mastin Drive and Highway 72 where a 911 caller reported shots fired around 12:30 Sunday morning.

The sheriff's office says two deceased females were found on scene.

Numerous other victims were transported to Huntsville Hospital with injuries consistent with gunfire.

This is an ongoing investigation and anyone with any information is urged to contact the Madison County Sheriff’s Office at (256) 722-7181.

Stick with WAAY 31 for updates.

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

Recommended for you