Two dead after a shooting in New Market

Two people are dead after a shooting in New Market, and a juvenile is in custody.
According to the spokesperson for Madison Co. Sheriffs, Brent Patterson, at 12:15 this afternoon, deputies responded to a domestic dispute call on Rose Valley Drive. Patterson said shots were fired here at this location, and when deputies arrived, a juvenile fled the scene in a vehicle. This led deputies on a chase down Winchester Road, where the juvenile crashed near Maysville Drive and was taken into custody.
The investigation is still ongoing, but the Madison Co. coroner has confirmed the two victims died earlier this afternoon.
Stick with WAAY 31 for updates on this investigation.