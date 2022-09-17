Two arrested with large amount of fentanyl in Lauderdale County

Lauderdale County Drug Task Force Agents found a large amount of fentanyl powder and purple fentanyl while conducting a search warrant on Thursday.
The Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office says more than 125 grams of fentanyl was located at a home in the 400 block of Kirkman St.
Packaging commonly used for distributing fentanyl, scales, a lot of residue, oxycodone pills, suboxone pills and strips, marijuana and cocaine, was also found in the home.
The Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office says 22-year-old Travian Stover and 25-year-old Tyrecca Thompson were arrested.
They're both facing trafficking in illegal drugs, unlawful possession of marijuana and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia charges.
The Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office says additional charges and arrests are anticipated following this investigation.