Two arrested and charged in connection to shooting in Huntsville

UPDATE: Huntsville Police say they've arrested and charged two people in connection to the shooting on Myrtlewood Dr.
40-year-old Tristan Naverrow Caples is charged with second-degree assault and discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling or vehicle, according to HPD.
Caples also faces additional charges of first-degree possession of marijuana and violation of noise control.
38-year-old Robert Lee Smith is charged with reckless endangerment and first-degree possession of marijuana.
Investigators say they believe the shooting was an isolated incident that stemmed from a verbal altercation between the victim, Caples and Smith.
The victim, who hasn't been identified, was taken to Huntsville Hospital with critical injuries but is expected to survive, according to HPD.
Caples was booked into the Madison County Jail on a $10,000 bond.
Smith was booked into Madison County Jail on a $2,800 bond.
-----
PREVIOUS: One person was injured in a shooting in Huntsville Saturday afternoon.
According to Huntsville Police, officers were called to the 4400 block of Myrtlewood Dr. just before 1 o'clock for shots fired.
Officers located a shooting victim who was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
A suspect hasn't been located at this time, according to HPD.
The incident is being investigated.