"Twindemic" the likelihood we could see the impacts of the flu and COVID-19

Concern for a possible "twindemic" are on the rise. Doctors say it's possible we will see a winter surge of COVID-19 and the flu.
Dr. Damon Fierro said he would get a flu shot between now and November, at the latest.
If you're also up to get both your COVID-19 booster shot, Dr. Fierro said you can get both the flu and booster shot during the same appointment,
Right now, it's too early to say how significant COVID-19 and flu spread will be this upcoming winter.
"I think there's a distinct possibility that we'll have widespread influenza, as well as COVID," said Dr. Fierro.
Trends in the country's overseas show there will likely be a rise in flu and COVID-19 cases.
Dr. Fierro said we've had three years of low levels of the flu so this year, there are chances we see a turning point.
Health officials are fearing a "twindemic" as many hospitals are already overwhelmed with patients.
"The national hospital systems right now are pretty near capacity, and there's multiple reasons for that," said Dr. Fierro. "I think it's going to be very difficult on the health care system to handle a twindemic."
He said the best way to mitigate the spread is by getting both vaccines.
If you're concerned your immune system can't handle getting both the COVID-19 Omicron driven booster and flu shot at the same time, Dr. Fierro said you can spread the vaccines apart 2 weeks.