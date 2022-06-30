TVA says Supreme Court ruling limiting EPA's power to fight climate change won't impact operations

The Tennessee Valley Authority- responsible for powering North Alabama- says Thursday's decision from the Supreme Court that limits the Environmental Protection Agency's power to fight climate change will not impact their operations.
The decision championed by several Republican led states and coal companies will put power back in the state's hands and is considered a big blow to the Biden administration's efforts to fight climate change, pulling back the EPA's authority to regulate greenhouse gas emissions from power plants.
The landmark Clean Air Act of 1970 charged EPA with protecting human health from dangerous airborne contaminants, which the Supreme Court has twice affirmed to include greenhouse gasses.
"With the Supreme Court decision with the EPA and West Virginia we are currently reviewing that decision, but we are expecting it will have minimal if any impact on TVA or our operations that's because our decarbonization efforts are not connected to the clean power plan," TVA spokesperson Scott Fiedler said Thursday.
TVA said they are taking steps already to decarbonize including a focus on battery, nuclear, and electric vehicle technology. Fiedler also pointed to TVA plans to add 10,000 MW of solar power by 2035.
The Biden administration said the EPA's ability to regulate U.S. power plant emissions is one of the most significant tools available for cutting earth-warming pollution and blunting the impacts of rising temperatures.
David Whiteside with Tennessee Riverkeeper says this decision will lead to big set backs in the effort to clean up our air and water here in the Southeast.
"All American citizens need clean air and clean water no matter how you vote whether you're Republican or Democrat, Rich or poor, black or white and pollution does not know state boundaries or electrical utility boundaries," Whiteside said. "This is why it's so important for us to have strong regulations from the federal government to make sure that all the states are on the same page with the utility companies behaving and that our air and water are protected from all forms of pollution."
The U.S. power sector is the nation's second-largest source of greenhouse gas emissions with more than 3,300 fossil fuel-fired power plants, including 284 coal-fired facilities, according to the Energy Information Agency.
An estimated 1.7 million Americans work in fossil fuel industries, from mining to pipeline construction to electricity generation, according to ABC News.
The White House has set a goal of cutting U.S. carbon pollution in half over the next decade and shift entirely to clean energy sources by 2035.
ABC News contributed to this report