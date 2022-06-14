 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO
7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 7 PM CDT
WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 107 expected today and on
Wednesday.

* WHERE...In Alabama, Lauderdale, Colbert, Franklin, Lawrence,
Limestone, Madison, Morgan, Cullman, Marshall, Jackson and
DeKalb Counties. In Tennessee, Moore, Lincoln and Franklin
Counties.

* WHEN...For the Heat Advisory, from 11 AM this morning to 7 PM
CDT this evening, and from 11 AM to 7 PM CDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

TVA: Region sets power-demand record Monday; Huntsville Utilities cutting back on usage

  • Updated
  • 0
TVA logo

Huntsville Utilities reports it has turned off all non-essential lights and electric equipment in its buildings to help conserve energy.

Building thermostats also have been adjusted.

This is part of the Tennessee Valley Authority’s Emergency Load Curtailment program.

Jim Hopson, TVA spokesman, says this is an internal program for all utilities and that participation currently is voluntary.

This week’s high temperatures are leading people to use electricity for keeping cool and other activities. On Monday, a new record for energy usage in the month of June was set.

At 6 p.m., the system was providing 31,311 megawatts of energy. The previous record was 31,098 megawatts on June 29, 2012.

“We have sufficient power to meet the demand,” Hopson said.

Hopson said TVA does support customers joining TVA headquarters and utilities in cutting back on usage to save money on bills.

Hartselle Utilities released these tips to limit electricity usage during peak hours of noon to 8 p.m. by:

  • Turning off all unnecessary lighting and appliances.
  • Avoid operating clothes washers, dryers, & dishwashers.
  • Reduce the use of air conditioning by adjusting thermostats to 75 degrees F.
  • Taking shorter showers.
  • Turning off independent cooling systems in all areas that you can.
  • Keep curtains and blinds closed on the sunny side of your home
  • Dressing in lighter clothing to stay cooler.



