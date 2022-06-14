TVA: Region sets power-demand record Monday; Huntsville Utilities cutting back on usage

Huntsville Utilities reports it has turned off all non-essential lights and electric equipment in its buildings to help conserve energy.
Building thermostats also have been adjusted.
This is part of the Tennessee Valley Authority’s Emergency Load Curtailment program.
Jim Hopson, TVA spokesman, says this is an internal program for all utilities and that participation currently is voluntary.
This week’s high temperatures are leading people to use electricity for keeping cool and other activities. On Monday, a new record for energy usage in the month of June was set.
At 6 p.m., the system was providing 31,311 megawatts of energy. The previous record was 31,098 megawatts on June 29, 2012.
“We have sufficient power to meet the demand,” Hopson said.
Hopson said TVA does support customers joining TVA headquarters and utilities in cutting back on usage to save money on bills.
Hartselle Utilities released these tips to limit electricity usage during peak hours of noon to 8 p.m. by:
- Turning off all unnecessary lighting and appliances.
- Avoid operating clothes washers, dryers, & dishwashers.
- Reduce the use of air conditioning by adjusting thermostats to 75 degrees F.
- Taking shorter showers.
- Turning off independent cooling systems in all areas that you can.
- Keep curtains and blinds closed on the sunny side of your home
- Dressing in lighter clothing to stay cooler.