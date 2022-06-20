TVA: Region broke June power-demand record twice in 1 week

The Tennessee Valley Authority announced a new all-time record for power demand in June last week, only to have it broken three days later.
TVA said last week's heat wave first led to a record-breaking day on Monday, June 13. At 6 p.m., the system was providing 31,311 megawatts of energy for the region.
The next three days were all above 30,000 megawatts, but it wasn't until Thursday that energy usage rose to its highest point yet of 31,617 megawatts.
Before this month, the record was 31,098 megawatts of energy. That record was set on June 29, 2012.
The new records were set despite requests from local power companies and TVA for customers to voluntarily reduce their power usage, particularly during the afternoon and early evening hours.
The primary suggestion was to avoid using large appliances, but that's not the only way customers can reduce energy use.
