You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON CST
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph
expected.

* WHERE...Portions of north central, northeast and northwest
Alabama and southern middle Tennessee.

* WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to noon CST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects,
including holiday decorations. Tree limbs could be blown down
and a few power outages may result.

*PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

TVA launches emergency response survey for residents near Browns Ferry Nuclear Plant

  • Updated
  • 0
TVA logo

The Tennessee Valley Authority has launched a survey to determine how residents near Browns Ferry Nuclear Plant respond during emergency situations.

The survey area includes individuals who live within 10 miles of the nuclear plant. Limestone County EMA said the information gathered will allow TVA and the counties within the 10-mile Emergency Planning Zone to update plans and procedures.

The information will also be available in the annual TVA calendars mailed to residents in the area.

Click here to access the survey.

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

Tags

Recommended for you