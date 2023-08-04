TVA celebrates 90 years with tours of Wilson Dam

The Tennessee Valley Authority is turning 90 this year, and what better way to mark the occasion by letting a select group of visitors see what it's like inside and work in one of the nation's oldest dams.
“I get to serve the people of the area. I get to make power for everybody and provide recreation for lots of people including myself,” said Wilson Dam Assistant Manager Jimmy Springer.
Twenty people that registered online were picked for two tours that started Friday morning.
The group had an up-close look at the generating process, control operation and a brief history of Wilson Dam. Some have always wanted to see the inside of the dam but never had the chance.
“I didn't realize that we are the first group to come through since 9/11. That just adds to it. It's an honor, I’m thankful we got selected. The history is just amazing – to have the original parts from the turbines, to have original parts still operating, that's incredible,” said Brett Brice from Muscle Shoals.
There were two tours today, and there will be another in two weeks.
There is no word on whether or not TVA plans to do these types of tours on a regular basis.