...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 PM CDT
THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Heat index values between 105 and 107 expected.

* WHERE...Lauderdale, Colbert, Franklin AL, Lawrence, Limestone,
Madison, Morgan and Cullman Counties.

* WHEN...From noon to 6 PM CDT Monday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

TVA asking customers to limit electricity use due to impact of high temperatures

Due to high temperatures forecast throughout the Tennessee Valley Authority service area and the expected high electric demand expected on their system, TVA will initiate voluntary curtailment from 2 to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, according to Huntsville Utilities.

Customers are asked to reduce their electricity consumption by turning off unneeded lights and by not using major appliances (ovens, washing machines, washers and dryers, etc.) during this time.

