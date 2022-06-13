TVA asking customers to limit electricity use due to impact of high temperatures

Due to high temperatures forecast throughout the Tennessee Valley Authority service area and the expected high electric demand expected on their system, TVA will initiate voluntary curtailment from 2 to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, according to Huntsville Utilities.
Customers are asked to reduce their electricity consumption by turning off unneeded lights and by not using major appliances (ovens, washing machines, washers and dryers, etc.) during this time.
