TVA announces 'thorough review' after record power demand led to nearly 8 hours of rolling blackouts

The Tennessee Valley Authority says it is conducting a thorough review and taking full responsibility after rolling blackouts caused thousands of customers to be temporarily left without power amid a winter storm that plunged temperatures into the single digits.
The record-breaking cold temperatures and high winds strained power grids across the nation, setting power demand records in North Alabama. TVA said during the storm, it supplied more power than any other time in its history, while also seeing a higher peak power demand of any winter in its history.
"It was also the first time in TVA's 90-year history that we've had to direct targeted load curtailments due to extreme power demand," the authority said in a statement released Wednesday.
Those curtailments included calling on local power companies to force a reduction in power consumption — twice. The first time lasted about two hours and 15 minutes on Friday in an attempt to reduce power use by 5% across the system.
The second attempt, on Christmas Eve, aimed to reduce power use by 5-10% and lasted five hours and 40 minutes, according to TVA. For customers, this meant their local power company intentionally shutting off their electricity and heat for up to 30 minutes at a time.
"We at TVA take full responsibility for the impact we had on our customers," the authority's statement said. "We never want to impact anyone's energy at any time. This is not the way we want to serve our communities and customers."
Now, TVA officials are calling for a full review of what led to the need for rolling blackouts and how they can be prevented in the future. TVA said it is committed to sharing any lessons learned and what corrective actions will be taken.
"We will learn from this unprecedented event and are committed to providing you with the reliable service you expect and deserve," the statement reads.
TVA provides power for all of North Alabama, plus the majority of Tennessee and portions of Georgia, Mississippi, Kentucky and central Alabama. The authority also operates three hydroelectric dams, one nuclear power plant and one natural gas-fueled combustion turbine site in Alabama, along with two solar facilities and plans for a third.