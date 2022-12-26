TVA addresses rolling blackouts during a 'once-in-a-generation' storm

On Monday, Tennessee Valley Authority leaders addressed concerns over the weekend after utility companies were forced to implement rolling blackouts across North Alabama Saturday.
Scott Fiedler with TVA confirmed its system is stable and they do not anticipate any additional problems.
Fiedler called the event this past weekend a once-in-a-generation storm that the corporation planned for but exceeded its preparations.
"Although we succeeded in maintaining the overall stability of the power system and preventing much more severe consequences, we understand that we fell short of the public’s – and our own – expectations to deliver reliable electricity 24/7, even under extreme conditions," Fiedler said. "I would like to thank the public for their patience and understanding."
He added the weather event created unprecedented energy demands for TVA.
In fact, on Friday marked the highest demand for 24-hour electricity in TVA's history (740 gigawatt-hours). Early Saturday morning was the highest weekend peak power demand in TVA history (1 a.m. CT – 31,756 megawatt).
Fiedler said the company is now focused on assessing what went wrong. Crews will complete an 'analysis' on its systems starting tomorrow.