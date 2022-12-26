 Skip to main content
...A Light Mix of Wintry Precipitation Possible for the Tennessee
Valley Today...

A light mix of wintry precipitation is possible today as a quick-
moving low pressure system crosses the area. Light snow or flurries
should move into northwest portions of Alabama this morning and cross
the area during the late morning into the afternoon. Temperatures may
warm above freezing later today, resulting in a possible mix of light
snow, rain and sleet. Precipitation will be intermittent and any
accumulations today are expected to range from just a trace up to
a potential of about one half inch in southern middle Tennessee.
Elevated terrain areas will have the best chances of experiencing any
accumulations. Although widespread accumulations or travel problems
are not anticipated, use caution when traveling on elevated
roadways, bridges, and overpasses since a dusting of snow on
untreated surface may result in slick spots.

Stay tuned to NOAA Weather Radio, or a favorite local media outlet,
for further statements or updates from the National Weather Service
in Huntsville.

TVA addresses rolling blackouts during a 'once-in-a-generation' storm

  • Updated
  • 0
TVA Power Lines

On Monday, Tennessee Valley Authority leaders addressed concerns over the weekend after utility companies were forced to implement rolling blackouts across North Alabama Saturday. 

Scott Fiedler with TVA confirmed its system is stable and they do not anticipate any additional problems. 

Fiedler called the event this past weekend a once-in-a-generation storm that the corporation planned for but exceeded its preparations. 

"Although we succeeded in maintaining the overall stability of the power system and preventing much more severe consequences, we understand that we fell short of the public’s – and our own – expectations to deliver reliable electricity 24/7, even under extreme conditions," Fiedler said. "I would like to thank the public for their patience and understanding."

He added the weather event created unprecedented energy demands for TVA.

In fact, on Friday marked the highest demand for 24-hour electricity in TVA's history (740 gigawatt-hours). Early Saturday morning was the highest weekend peak power demand in TVA history (1 a.m. CT – 31,756 megawatt)

Fiedler said the company is now focused on assessing what went wrong. Crews will complete an 'analysis' on its systems starting tomorrow. 

