Tuscumbia woman arrested after shooting boyfriend in the leg

  • Updated
Tasha Nesbit

Courtesy: Lawrence County Sheriff's Office

The Lawrence County Sheriff's Office has arrested a Tuscumbia woman who investigators say shot her boyfriend in the leg.

It happened early Sunday morning after Russellville Police advised the sheriff's office a gunshot wound victim had been checked into Russellville Hospital.

The victim, identified as Sylvester Talentino, was later brought to Huntsville Hospital.

The suspect, Tasha Nesbit, 36, was found at a home on Highway 101 in Lawrence County. That is where investigators believe she started a fight with Talentino and shot him in the left leg.

She was arrested and charged with second degree domestic violence and assault.

Nesbit is in the Lawrence County Jail; her bond has yet to be set.

