Tuscumbia woman arrested after shooting boyfriend in the leg

The Lawrence County Sheriff's Office has arrested a Tuscumbia woman who investigators say shot her boyfriend in the leg.
It happened early Sunday morning after Russellville Police advised the sheriff's office a gunshot wound victim had been checked into Russellville Hospital.
The victim, identified as Sylvester Talentino, was later brought to Huntsville Hospital.
The suspect, Tasha Nesbit, 36, was found at a home on Highway 101 in Lawrence County. That is where investigators believe she started a fight with Talentino and shot him in the left leg.
She was arrested and charged with second degree domestic violence and assault.
Nesbit is in the Lawrence County Jail; her bond has yet to be set.