Tuscumbia Police: Woman murdered at work by coworker in domestic-related incident

A Muscle Shoals man is charged with murder after police say he used multiple objects at his workplace to kill a coworker.
The victim has been identified as Edith Margarita Martinez, 59, of Muscle Shoals, according to the Tuscumbia Police Department.
Tuscumbia Police responded to an assault in progress at McVantage Industries on Tuesday. They found Martinez on the ground with severe head injuries. She already was deceased.
Police said Victor Manuel Funez Cruz, 59, was standing near the victim and determined to be the offender.
“A canvas of the area located several objects with blood on them that are believed to be the weapon(s) used in the assault,” police said in a news release.
The incident appears to be domestic-related, police said..
Cruz is due in court Friday on his murder charge.
He’s being held in the Colbert County Jail without bond.