Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 6 PM CDT MONDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values between 105 and 109 expected.

* WHERE...Lauderdale, Colbert, Franklin AL, Lawrence, Limestone,
Madison, Morgan and Cullman Counties.

* WHEN...From noon to 6 PM CDT Monday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Tuscumbia Police release new details on capture of murder suspect who escaped from jail

  Updated
Lisa Fretwell

Around five Saturday evening during jail checks, Tuscumbia Police say it was discovered Colbert County inmate 50-year-old Lisa Fretwell was no where to be found.

Police say she was being housed at the Tuscumbia City Jail due to a contract between the City of Tuscumbia and Colbert County to house their female inmates.

Immediately police say BOLO's (Be on the Lookout) were issued to surrounding counties and cities in an attempt to track down Fretwell.

The Tuscumbia Special Operations Group was activated along with bloodhound Eli to begin searching for Fretwell.

Around seven Saturday evening police say they had information to believe Fretwell might've been heading to a rural location in Colbert County following her escape.

Fretwell was spotted walking down County Road 58 by the Franklin County Sheriff's Office.

Before being caught police say Fretwell was spotted near a mobile home and ran into the woods in an attempt to not be found.

She taken into custody by the Franklin County Sheriff's Office without incident around 8:20 Saturday night.

According to the Tuscumbia Police Department Fretwell is now being held in the Franklin County Jail.

Police say a thorough investigation into the escape will be conducted by investigators with the Tuscumbia Police Department.

They're also looking for ways to prevent another escape in the future.

