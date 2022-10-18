Tuscumbia Police officer released from hospital, starts 'lengthy recovery' after wreck that killed pedestrian

Tuscumbia Police Chief Tony Logan announced late Tuesday that the officer hurt in a fatal wreck has been released from the hospital.
Logan said the officer, whose name has not been released, is out of Huntsville Hospital "and will begin a lengthy recovery at home."
Terry Hinton, 60, was pronounced dead at the scene after the Oct. 10 wreck on Hawk Pride Mountain Road in Tuscumbia.
Tuscumbia Police say their marked vehicle, driven by an officer, hit Hinton.
Because the incident involves an officer, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has taken over the investigation.