Tuscumbia Police officer injured when suspect attacks during arrest

A Tuscumbia Police Department officer is home recovering after being attacked during an arrest.
Officers responded to a domestic violence call involving a mother and son at Virginia Street Apartments on Tuesday. Police say the son, identified as Kelvin Cole, confronted veteran Officer George Henley. (Jail and court records also identify Cole as Kelvin Cole-el)
Henley had to push Cole back several times, police said, before eventually deploying his Taser.
When that happened, Cole sucker punched Henley, knocked him to the ground, and started beating him in the face, police said.
Tuscumbia Police Chief Tony Logan said Henley suffered a fractured eye socket, multiple cuts to the face, and a bloody nose.
Cole, 23, is charged with assault of a police officer, domestic violence, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct.