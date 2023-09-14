 Skip to main content
Tuscumbia Police jail Florence woman on multiple drug charges

  • Updated
A Florence woman faces multiple charges after a drug investigation at a Tuscumbia hotel.

Brittany Boone Moody, 33, was arrested Wednesday by the Tuscumbia Police Department. She was charged with trafficking illegal drugs-meth, unlawful possession of marijuana and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond was set at $152,000.

According to Tuscumbia Police, officers responded to a hotel on Highway 72 and searched a vehicle they said was possibly linked to drug activity. Police said methamphetamine and other drugs were inside the vehicle, which was linked to Moody.

Brittany Boone Moody evidence

Evidence the Tuscumbia Police Department says was collected during the arrest of Brittany Boone Moody. 

