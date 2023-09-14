Tuscumbia Police jail Florence woman on multiple drug charges

A Florence woman faces multiple charges after a drug investigation at a Tuscumbia hotel.
Brittany Boone Moody, 33, was arrested Wednesday by the Tuscumbia Police Department. She was charged with trafficking illegal drugs-meth, unlawful possession of marijuana and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond was set at $152,000.
According to Tuscumbia Police, officers responded to a hotel on Highway 72 and searched a vehicle they said was possibly linked to drug activity. Police said methamphetamine and other drugs were inside the vehicle, which was linked to Moody.