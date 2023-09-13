 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Tuscumbia Police: 2 suspected drug dealers found with fentanyl, cocaine, pills, more

  • Updated
  • 0

The Tuscumbia Police Department announced Tuesday that two people from Russellville were arrested on drug-related charges. 

Brian Jacob Bynon, 26, and D'Laney Jane Hayward, 19, were both charged with trafficking fentanyl, unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, unlawful possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Police say patrol officers and investigators arrested Bynon and Hayward after receiving information about possible drug distribution from a vehicle in the parking lot adjacent to a local hotel.

Police say they recovered approximately 275 fentanyl tablets, 13.71 grams of cocaine, marijuana, two guns and assorted other prescription pills in bottles not labeled for the proper medication.

The bond for each person was set at $178,500.

Brian Jacob Bynon, D'Laney Jane Hayward

Brian Jacob Bynon and D'Laney Jane Hayward

Download our WAAY 31 News and Weather apps. Follow us on FacebookInstagramTwitter and YouTube. Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

Recommended for you