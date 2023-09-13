Tuscumbia Police: 2 suspected drug dealers found with fentanyl, cocaine, pills, more

The Tuscumbia Police Department announced Tuesday that two people from Russellville were arrested on drug-related charges.
Brian Jacob Bynon, 26, and D'Laney Jane Hayward, 19, were both charged with trafficking fentanyl, unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, unlawful possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Police say patrol officers and investigators arrested Bynon and Hayward after receiving information about possible drug distribution from a vehicle in the parking lot adjacent to a local hotel.
Police say they recovered approximately 275 fentanyl tablets, 13.71 grams of cocaine, marijuana, two guns and assorted other prescription pills in bottles not labeled for the proper medication.
The bond for each person was set at $178,500.