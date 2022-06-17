Tuscumbia man jailed after more than 30 animals, many in distress, taken from home

A Tuscumbia man is being held in the Colbert County Jail after more than 30 animals were seized from his residence.
On Friday, the Colbert County Sheriff’s Office and Colbert County Animal Control served a search warrant at 1760 Underwood Mountain Road and seized 18 dogs and two cats, according to Sheriff Frank Williamson.
This is the second time this week that animals have been taken from the property. Williamson said 15 dogs that were malnourished and in need of medical attention were rescued from there on Monday.
Jonathan Foster was arrested Friday and charged with animal cruelty. He is being held on $15,000 bond.
Williamson said he expects more charges to be filed against Foster.
He also thanked Corey Speegle and the Colbert County Animal Shelter for their help.
Williamson said the animals were discovered during a separate nearby murder investigation. Read more about that here