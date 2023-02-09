Tuscumbia man charged with possession of fentanyl

A Tuscumbia man is charged as a suspected drug dealer after being found with fentanyl.
Elisiah Jawan Willis, 21, was arrested Wednesday and charged with possession with intent to distribute controlled substances-fentanyl, according to Tuscumbia Police Chief Tony Logan.
Logan said law enforcement searched an apartment in the 600 block of Baker Boulevard in search of fentanyl and other drugs. He said they found one man in a living room and another person “in the bathroom flushing items believed to be controlled substances down the toilet.”
Willis was booked in the Colbert County Jail. He had no bond as of Thursday afternoon.
Logan has not said if Willis was the person in the living room or the bathroom at the time of the arrest.
The Tuscumbia Special Operations Group, Colbert County Drug Task Force, the Alabama Law Enforcement State Drug Task Force and Tuscumbia police officers took part in the operation.