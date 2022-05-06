Tuscumbia man charged with murder in stabbing death

A Tuscumbia man is charged with murder after a fatal Wednesday stabbing.
Darecus Jamar Mason, 31, of Pride Landing Road is accused of killing Earnest Lee Jones, 44, of Sheffield.
Tuscumbia Police Department officers responded to Helen Keller Hospital about 11 p.m. Wednesday for a reported stabbing. Lee had been brought to the hospital in a private vehicle. He was pronounced dead there, said Police Chief Tony Logan.
Mason was identified as the suspect and arrested by the Muscle Shoals Police Department.
He is being held in the Colbert County Detention Center. His bond is $500,000.