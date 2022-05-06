 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

* WHERE...All of northern Alabama and southern middle Tennessee.

* WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Tuscumbia man charged with murder in stabbing death

Darecus Jamar Mason

A Tuscumbia man is charged with murder after a fatal Wednesday stabbing.

Darecus Jamar Mason, 31, of Pride Landing Road is accused of killing Earnest Lee Jones, 44, of Sheffield.

Tuscumbia Police Department officers responded to Helen Keller Hospital about 11 p.m. Wednesday for a reported stabbing. Lee had been brought to the hospital in a private vehicle. He was pronounced dead there, said Police Chief Tony Logan.

Mason was identified as the suspect and arrested by the Muscle Shoals Police Department.

He is being held in the Colbert County Detention Center. His bond is $500,000.

