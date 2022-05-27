Tuscumbia man charged after accusations of touching, kissing underage girl

A Tuscumbia man is charged with two counts of second-degree sexual abuse after three separate inappropriate incidents with an underage girl.
According to court documents, John Morgan, 27, an employee of Next Generation Computers in Muscle Shoals, sexually abused a girl between the age of 12 and 16 multiple times at the store.
The complaint details an incident where Morgan grabbed the girl's breast on the outside of her bra.
The second instance involved an undesired kiss. The complaint says after the kiss, Morgan told the girl not to tell her father because he would not love her anymore and would "not be able to look at her" in the same way.
The last incident alleges an undesired touch on the girl's upper thigh. The girl was able to get away but told investigators she feared had she not Morgan would have touched her personal area.
According to court documents, the abuse happened two to three months ago.
Morgan is in the Colbert County Jail on a $20,000 bond.