Tuscumbia man charged with dogfighting, animal cruelty; animal shelter still recovering from bust

A logistical nightmare.
That's what a Florence Animal Control director has to say after they received 68 dogs as the result of a dogfighting and animal cruelty investigation that led to one arrest.
Authorities say Lamarcus Dewayne Ricks from Tuscumbia turned himself in Friday evening before posting a $119,000 bond.
Cheryl Jones is the director of the Florence-Lauderdale Animal Shelter.
Last week, the shelter was overworked, understaffed and at full capacity. Now, after taking in nearly 70 dogs, the workload has increasingly become more difficult.
"It’s basically increased our workday for an eight-hour workday to a 12-hour workday," said Jones.
Before taking in the additional dogs, Jones said they thought just being full was a struggle.
"Now we have realized that full plus 68 is even more of a struggle. We moved some of our dogs out of the crate in the hallway to make room for the dogs we have to hold in the kennels and set up kennels on our outside fence that’s fenced in," said Jones.
She said this is not an ideal long-term solution for these dogs.
"Our animals were used to more attention from us that they don’t really get now because we have taken on 60 animals we have to care for," she said.
According to Chief Deputy Joe Hamilton of the Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office, the sheriff’s office received tips of animal cruelty back in early October.
"Sixty-eight dogs were seized. Out of those dogs, 17 of those dogs were determined to be fighting dogs. So there’s 17 counts of dogfighting, with a total of 68 counts of animal abuse or neglect," Hamilton said of Ricks' charges.
After receiving a large influx of dogs at one time, Jones said the shelter's ability to take in any dogs at the moment is severely hindered, but the public can be a huge help.
"Please come and volunteer. There are lots of dogs that would love some attention, more than we have at the moment to give," said Jones.
According to the Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office, court procedures will determine the next steps for the animals, whether or not Ricks retains his rights to the dogs.