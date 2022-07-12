Tuscumbia inmate escaped during phone call with family member, police chief says

A teenaged inmate charged with misdemeanor trespassing ran out of the jail while in the middle of a phone call with his family, according to the Tuscumbia police chief.
Chief Tony Logan said 18-year-old Sammy Bates Jr. of Tuscumbia was in the booking area of the Tuscumbia City Jail on Monday to ask a family member to help him bond out.
The family member asked to speak with a correctional officer, and as the officer reached out to take the phone, Bates pushed past him and out the door, Logan said.
Bates was out of the jail for nearly 24 hours before being recaptured and charged with second-degree escape.
It's the second escape from the jail in about a month. Previously, a murder suspect escaped during a smoke break.
Logan said efforts to better secure the jail are underway but have been delayed because the parts needed are on backorder. However, the chief said, improvements will move forward as swiftly as possible and an investigation into how Bates escaped will be conducted by Tuscumbia investigators.