Tuscumbia gets charging station for electric cars

The Shoals will soon have a charging station for electric cars.
By this weekend, electric car owners can roll right into a charging station in downtown Tuscumbia. The station will be located across from the Colbert County 911 Center on West 5th Street, about a mile and a half from Highway 72.
Most electric car brands will be able to charge at this location, but some may need an adapter.
People can pay via credit card or through the ChargePoint app on a phone. Payments go to the city of Tuscumbia for kilowatt hours, which will then go to Tuscumbia Utilities.
Eighty percent of the cost for the charging station is being covered by the Tennessee Valley Authority, and 20 percent by the city.
The only other TVA charging stations are in Cullman and Fort Payne with more to come.