Tuscumbia family loses garage, workshop to fire caused lightning strike

One Tuscumbia family was picking up the pieces Thursday after lightning struck their home Wednesday night.
The bolt set the family's garage and workshop on fire, leaving little to nothing standing the next day.
Andy Hester, who owned the home, said the event came seemingly out of nowhere.
"We were sitting in the house watching the weather, because it had been kinda been bad, and lightning struck," said Hester. "I was looking toward the road, and that was when I saw a fireball."
Some of Hester's most prized possessions, including his 1966 Ford Galaxy, were damaged beyond repair by the blaze.
"I'll miss them, but they are material goods," said Hester. "We got each other, so we'll be all right."
While WAAY 31 was on the scene, a team of roofers were assessing the damage and figuring out what do next. Hester said looking at all of the damage was not pleasant, but he's learned at least one thing from this experience.
"People need to be aware of the weather, and take it serious," said Hester. "I thought we did, but you know, you think it's never going to happen to you, and then it happens."