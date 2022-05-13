Tuscaloosa man charged with rape, incest, sodomy

NOTE: Attorney General Steve Marshall originally said the suspect currently lives in Huntsville, but later said that was incorrect and that the man lives in Tuscaloosa. Below is the original web post, with the reference to Huntsville changed to Tuscaloosa.
From earlier:
A Tuscaloosa man has been arrested and charged with decades-old sex offenses.
Michael Eugene Hearing, 54, was arrested Thursday after surrendering himself at the Hale County Jail, according to Attorney General Steve Marshall. Hale County is located south of Tuscaloosa.
Hearing was charged with rape, sodomy and incest. A grand jury indicted him April 26.
In a news release, Marshall said the “alleged crimes occurred in Hale County approximately 20 years ago and were recently investigated by the Attorney General’s Office Criminal Investigations Division.”
Hearing has been released on a $100,000 bond.
If convicted of his rape or sodomy charges, Hearing faces a maximum penalty of 10 to 99 years, or life in prison, and a maximum fine of $60,000 for each of the two counts, Marshall said.
If convicted of incest, he faces a maximum penalty of one year and one day to 10 years in prison and a maximum fine of $15,000.