Tuscaloosa County man charged with manslaughter, assault in fatal DeKalb County wreck

A man from Tuscaloosa County is now facing manslaughter and assault charges after a November 2021 wreck in DeKalb County that killed one person and injured four others.
A DeKalb County grand jury indicted Victor Antwan Lawson, 37, of Cottondale on the charges in late April. Lawson was arrested Tuesday on one count of manslaughter and four counts of third-degree assault.
The indictment states Lawson was under the influence of a controlled substance when the wreck occurred. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said at the time that the vehicle was traveling along Interstate 59, about 3 miles south of Collinsville, when the vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree.
ALEA said the driver, now identified as Lawson, was not injured, but 38-year-old Johnnitta Lavelle Mason was killed and three juvenile passengers were injured. The indictment lists a fourth person as being injured due to Lawson's decision to drive while under the influence, but it's unclear if that person was injured in the wreck.
Lawson is currently being held in the DeKalb County Jail on $500,000 bond.