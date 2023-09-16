Turnover party propels Lions past Tennessee Tech, 20-7

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (September 16, 2023) – Saturday night rain in Middle Tennessee created a football game with many twist and turns, but the University of North Alabama emerged victorious with a 20-7 win over Tennessee Tech on Saturday in Cookeville.
The steady drizzle did not stop the Lions from shining on defense, as the Purple Swarm forced five turnovers and did not allow any offensive touchdowns from Tennessee Tech (0-3). Not counting an early pick-six by the Golden Eagles, the UNA defense finished with its first shutout since 2017 against Shorter.
One of UNA’s five turnovers resulted in a pick-six by redshirt sophomore A.J. Seay, while a trick play and a pair of field goals by redshirt junior Sam Contorno proved to be enough for UNA (2-2) to secure the first road victory of the Brent Dearmon era.
The five turnovers mark the most for UNA since recording five against Charleston Southern in 2021 — tying UNA’s FCS era record. Outside of Seay’s pick-six, redshirt freshman Philjae Bien-Aime had a pair of interceptions, while senior Philip Ossai had a pair of fumble recoveries. Redshirt sophomore Tyrik Daniels forced one of the two fumble recoveries.
The Lions improve to an even 2-2 record with their first road win since 2021, while Tennessee Tech dips to 0-3.
HOW IT HAPPENED
FIRST QUARTER
North Alabama 3, Tennessee Tech 0: North Alabama won the toss and chose to receive, but had to punt on the first possession. Tennessee Tech took over on its own 33, but three plays into its opening drive tossed an interception to redshirt freshman Philjae Bien-Aime. This parlayed into a pure 42 yard field goal by Sam Contorno — despite the elements.
Tennessee Tech 7, North Alabama 3: On UNA’s next offensive possession, the Lions went 55 yards on nine plays and entered the red zone for the first time, but Tennessee Tech spoiled the scoring chance with an 85 yard interception return by Jacque McGowan on a jumped route.
North Alabama 10, Tennessee Tech 7: McGowan would not be the only player to return a pick-six on Saturday, as redshirt sophomore A.J. Seay jumped a route and had nothing but green in front of him as he sped to the end zone for UNA’s first interception return of the season. Before tonight, the last pick-six for UNA came in 2019 against Charleston Southern as Jalen Dread went 62 yards.
SECOND QUARTER
North Alabama 17, Tennessee Tech 7: In a game that already had memorable moments, UNA produced another one midway through the second quarter. On 4th-and-3 from the TTU 26 yard line, the Lions elected to gamble with some razzle dazzle. Sophomore quarterback Noah Walters took the snap and handed off to freshman receiver Kaden Cooper coming from the left, then Cooper tossed back to backup quarterback TJ Smith, who handled the defensive pressure and threw across field to Walters for the 26 yard touchdown connection. Both quarterbacks recorded their first career passing and receiving touchdowns, respectively.
Later in the half, UNA blocked a 39 yard field goal attempt to keep a two possession lead. Taking over with 1:59 remaining in the half, UNA went 35 yards on 10 plays, but a deep pass was intercepted near the end zone as time expired.
THIRD QUARTER
North Alabama 20, Tennessee Tech 7: The only score of the second half came in the form of a 32 yard field goal by Contorno, who went 2-for-2 on the day. A couple of possessions prior, freshman punter Adam Watford rolled a punt to the one yard line, where redshirt sophomore Jaquan Woods got in perfect position to down it. The UNA defense held strong and forced a punt from TTU’s own six yard line, allowing UNA to take over in enemy territory.
FOURTH QUARTER
North Alabama 20, Tennessee Tech 7: No scoring occurred in the final frame, as UNA held on for the victory. On the opening drive, UNA recovered a fumble in the redzone for the third time in four games as Ossai picked up a loose ball on a failed handoff. The longest play of the quarter came from sophomore running back Demarcus Lacey at 28 yards, putting him at a career-high 139 rushing yards.
INSIDE THE NUMBERS
Today marks the first road victory of the Brent Dearmon era and North Alabama’s first road win since Nov. 20, 2021 at Hampton.
UNA now has five road wins as an FCA member, including Southern Utah (2018), Jackson State (2018), Gardner-Webb (2019), Hampton (2021) and now Tennessee Tech.
UNA wins its first game over Tennessee Tech since 1957, as the series underwent a 63-year hiatus up until last season. That UNA team — coached by Lion legend Hal Self — won 20-0 in Cookeville.
Philjae Bien-Aime becomes the first Lions with multiple interceptions in a game since Jonathan Jordan in 2021 against Campbell and KJ Smith against Chattanooga the same season.
UNA now has 10 forced turnovers in the first four game, marking the most to start a season since 2017 — UNA’s last season at the NCAA Division II level.
The Lions scored all 20 points off of turnovers.
With two recoveries, Philip Ossai sets the new FCS era single game record for fumble recoveries, while also tying the FCS era record for most in a season.
In a defensive struggle, the Golden Eagles had a 296-259 advantage in total yards. Despite this, the Lions had a clear advantage in the rushing game with 178 yards on the ground while limiting TTU to just 99.
Yards per play were nearly identical, as the Lions averaged 4.2, while Tennessee Tech averaged 4.1 on nine more opportunities.
Noah Walters went just 7-for-13 passing for 55 yards, but scored his first career receiving touchdown on the 26 yard trick play pass from backup QB TJ Smith. Smith went 1-for-2, throwing his first touchdown as a Lion.
Demarcus Lacey had a career-high in both rushing and all-purpose yards, as the former wide receiver rushed for 139 yards for 6.0 yards per carry.
Junior Amauri Floyd led the defense with 11 tackles, including eight solo and one tackle for loss. This marks his second double-digit tackling performance this season.
Redshirt sophomore Edwin White Schultz tallied nine tackles, while junior Kam’ron Green had a pair of tackles for loss. As a team, the Lions totaled 7.0 tackles for loss.
Adam Watford and Sam Contorno both shined on special teams, as Watford punted five times for 213 yards to average 42.6 per punt. Contorno was perfect on his two field goals and averaged 61.6 yards per kickoff with two touchbacks.
UNA improves to a 67-45-2 record against teams from the state of Tennessee, including wins over the likes of NCAA Division I opponents Austin Peay, Chattanooga, ETSU, MTSU, UT Martin and Tennessee Tech.
The Lions now have an all-time record of 482-300-16.
COMING UP NEXT
The Lions are back at Braly Stadium for the next two games, including next Saturday, Sept. 23 against UT Martin at 6 p.m.
This game will be UNA’s 1993 National Championship reunion, as this season marks 30 years since the Lions hoisted the first of three consecutive Division II national titles.