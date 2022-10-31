Turning pain into purpose: Drea Kelly, ex-wife of R. Kelly, talks life after abuse with WAAY 31

As Domestic Violence Awareness Month draws to a close, WAAY 31 is continuing to draw attention to the problem impacting the lives of so many in our community and across the country.
The National Coalition of Domestic Violence reports 20 people are abused by an intimate partner each minute. For one woman, the allegations of abuse against her ex-husband garnered attention worldwide as she and several others came forward to share their experiences.
She's a dancer and choreographer who now works as a motivational speaker, using her voice to uplift others in abusive relationships. But for years, Drea Kelly was the victim of physical, emotional and sexual abuse at the hands of her ex-husband, disgraced R&B superstar R. Kelly.
Last month, R. Kelly was convicted of multiple sex crimes in federal court, including child pornography and enticing young girls to engage in sex acts.
In an interview this week with WAAY 31's Nakell Williams, Drea Kelly said the trial and conviction left her feeling sad and numb at first. She asked herself, "When did you get your vindication?"
She said she realized the answer was the moment she opened her mouth and said, "I'm done." The moment she left with her children. The moment she told her story.
The moment she stood up for those without a voice.
Now she spends a lot of time speaking to women on college campuses and military bases. Her message: If she can turn her pain into purpose, you can, too.
"I feel like your voice is your power, and I'm here to be the voice for the voiceless, the power for the powerless, to stand in solidarity with women, that they can see if Drea Kelly can do it and face the entire world, definitely I can do it in my own little neighborhood on my own little block," she said. "And for women to not feel alone and see that the commonality is domestic violence, is no respect of man or woman."
Drea said it doesn't matter how famous or rich someone is, whether they're male or female, or the color of their skin — they can still be a victim of domestic violence.
When she came forward to join other women in speaking out against R. Kelly, she wanted to give validity to what they were saying. Drea said she wasn't prepared for how many people would accuse her of lying or only speaking out for financial reasons.
"Do you think any woman would want to dig up and dredge up that pain, the trauma, the PTSD, everything that comes with it? For what?" she said. "At the end of it, though, the flip side of that coin is it had to be done, because it made people pay attention, and people started to listen."
Her ex-husband's victims were able to tell their story without it falling on deaf ears or being muted by his celebrity status — but that didn't make it any less difficult.
"I'm not just going up against my abuser. I'm going up against a record label. I'm going up against people who have concerts, promoters," she said. "This man is a money-maker. He makes money for a record company. He makes records for other musicians that make money for other record companies."
But, she added, "when I look back on it, I wouldn't change a thing."
Drea remembers her daughter at age 6, asking why her dad was so mean to her mom. The interaction reminded her of the physical abuse she had witnessed as a child, and though the abuse her daughter was witnessing was primarily verbal, it showed the beginning stages of the cycle repeating.
"A light bulb clicked in my head, and I said, 'she gets it,'" Drea recalled. "She understands what this is at 6 years old. And I think I checked out. It wasn't physical abuse at that time. It wasn't an altercation that happened. It was literally the verbal abuse in front of my daughter. ... Something in my mind said, 'If you don't leave now, you're going to repeat this cycle.'"
Looking back, Drea said she doesn't like to compare one abusive incident to another because to her, "all of it is the worst."
"I think that we live in a society that has an 'it's not that bad' mentality when it comes to abuse," Drea said. "So, some women will say, 'Oh, because I was slapped, at least I didn't get shot.' Somebody says, 'Well, he shot me, but I wasn't set on fire.'"
The reality, she said, is that when it comes to abuse, all of it is bad.
For those still in abusive relationships who are wondering when or how to leave, she advises making a plan and taking fear with you.
"Sometimes, women think, 'I'm going to leave when I have enough money. I'm going to leave when I get that job. I'm going to leave when I can stand on my own two feet.' Know when you hear that small voice telling you it's time to go, it's time to go have a plan," Drea said. "Definitely have a plan. But don't wait until you have enough courage. Walk out that door with fear, because fear is going to be your fuel to drive you to say, 'You know what? I never want to go back to that situation. I never want to find myself in that ever again.'"
Now that she has left her ex-husband and found new purpose as a motivational speaker, Drea said she is working on something else she put off for years: writing a book.
"I feel like I had to get to the 'after' before I put the book out, because I didn't want it to be another book where women go, 'Well, I don't want to tell my story because it just seems like the end is just pain,'" Drea said. "I wanted them to see the light at the end of the tunnel. I wanted them to see the butterfly that got out. So, now that I feel like I have my wings, I feel like now it's time to put out the book."
Titled "Under the Red Carpet," it's a project near and dear to Drea's heart. An official release date has not been announced yet, but Drea said she's hoping for Black Friday.